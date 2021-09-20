Woman tells GMA she picked up Laundrie as hitchhiker in Wyoming, days after last call by Petito

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11031755" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The FBI confirmed a body matching the description of Gabby Petito has been found in Grand Teton on Sunday.

Chopper video shows the police search for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, Florida.

Police in Moab released a body camera video of the interaction between Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A woman told "Good Morning America" that she picked up Brian Laundrie as he hitchhiked alone in Wyoming.She picked him up on August 29, four days after the last time Gabby Petito is known to have called her family.Laundrie told Miranda Baker he had been camping alone while Gabby Petito worked on their social media page in their van.He eventually got out of Baker's car when she said she was heading to Jackson Hole."He got out, and you know, he was thankful and he was kind of in a hurry. He said he was going to go across the street into the parking lot and find someone else to give him a ride, but, when we looked back 10 or 15 seconds after he got out of the vehicle he was just gone," she said.You can watch the entire exclusive interview with Baker on "Good Morning America," beginning at 7 a.m.The FBI confirmed that a body matching Petito's was found in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on Sunday night.The Laundrie family attorney released a statement on Sunday night saying "The news about Gabby Petito is heartbreaking. The Laundrie family prays for Gabby and her family."Laundrie, who remains missing in Florida.----------