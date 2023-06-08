'Missing' Season 3 now streaming on Hulu: Kristin Thorne seeks answers on mysterious cold cases

The stories of their disappearances were overlooked -- until now.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The third season of ABC Owned Television Stations' popular investigative, true-crime series "Missing" is available to watch on Hulu. Hosted by ABC7 New York Eyewitness News investigative reporter Kristin Thorne, "Missing" tells the real stories of missing people around the New York City tri-state area whose stories have long gone untold.

The new episodes include:

"Missing: The Guthrie Family"

On a snowy day in February 1977, Leslie Guthrie left her home in suburban New York in a car with her two small children.

They were never seen again.

Leslie's family says just before they disappeared, Leslie was having marital problems.

Could Leslie have taken Julie, 6, and Timmy, 3, and started a new life?

Could they have joined a cult -- something Leslie had been reading into?

Could their car have gone off the road and sunk deep to the bottom of one of the many murky bodies of water surrounding her house in Katonah?

Leslie's family and Tim Guthrie Sr., Leslie's husband, have gone in circles for 46 years trying to answer those questions.

"Missing: William 'Billy' Smolinski"

One of the last phone calls William "Billy" Smolinski made before disappearing in Connecticut back in August 2004 was to a man who was also romantically involved with a woman Billy had been dating.

Billy left a voicemail telling the man to "watch his back."

Police believe Billy was murdered, but by whom? And where is his body?

Billy's heartbroken parents have been trying to find him for two decades.

Eyewitness News investigative reporter Kristin Thorne steps in to help.

Kristin also tracks down persons of interest in Billy's disappearance and pushes them for the truth.

Kristin finds that the puzzle pieces lie across Connecticut -- witnesses who saw strange things happen at the time of Billy's disappearance.

For instance, a young girl said she saw men in the woods carrying what she believed to be a body; a woman saw a white truck matching Billy's in the woods behind her house; and a group of 20-year-olds hanging out in a parking lot late at night saw a man walk into a deserted driving range carrying large bags.

"Missing Of The Morgue"

Across the United States, thousands of unidentified human remains sit in local medical examiner's offices.

Some of the remains are corpses - some are only bones, skeletons.

In many cases, it's clear the people were murdered, but without knowing their identities their killers cannot be held accountable.

Their murderers walk among us because their victims remain nameless.

Eyewitness News investigative reporter Kristin Thorne works with the forensic anthropology team at the New York City Medical Examiner's Office to try to help identify the remains of a teenager who was stabbed to death, a woman who was buried in concrete, and others.



ABC7 New York Eyewitness News investigative reporter Kristin Thorne was the lead reporter for ABC News on the disappearance of Gabby Petito. It was in covering her story and communicating frequently with her distraught father, Joseph Petito, with whom Thorne has developed a trusted, professional relationship, that Thorne was inspired to create the "Missing" series.

Thorne started to look a database of missing people across the tri-state area and as she scrolled through the hundreds of faces, she thought about not only those people, but their families and friends and the ripple effect of pain that has been caused by their disappearances.

Now, with the "Missing" series, she hopes to shine a light on victims that might have previously been overlooked in the hopes that the exposure will lead to new clues, and more families and loved ones finding justice.

Watch the new series streaming on Hulu as well as on ABC Owned Television Stations' online, mobile and Connected TV apps.

