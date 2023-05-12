'Missing': Leslie Guthrie and her two children vanished from Westchester in 1977 | Full episode

Eyewitness News investigative reporter Kristin Thorne returns to the woods with Atwell's family in search of hidden clues

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On a snowy day in February 1977, Leslie Guthrie left her home in suburban New York in a car with her two small children.

They were never seen again.

Leslie's family says just before they disappeared, Leslie was having marital problems.

Could Leslie have taken Julie, 6, and Timmy, 3, and started a new life?

Could they have joined a cult -- something Leslie had been reading into?

ALSO VIEW | Earlier episodes of "Missing" with Kristin Thorne

Could their car have gone off the road and sunk deep to the bottom of one of the many murky bodies of water surrounding her house in Katonah?

Leslie's family and Tim Guthrie Sr., Leslie's husband, have gone in circles for 46 years trying to answer those questions.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Leslie Guthrie has a strawberry birthmark on her chin and on her back.

They were last seen driving a green 1974 Ford Maverick with a white roof and the New York State license plate 636-WNA.

Can Eyewitness News investigative reporter Kristin Thorne help the family zero in on one of the theories and lead them to Leslie, Julie and Timmy?

The Bedford Police's Detective Bureau and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are working together on the case.

Anyone with information can contact Det. Whalen at 914-241-3111. You can also call in tips to 1-800-THE-LOST.

