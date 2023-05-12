'Missing': The unsolved case of William "Billy" Smolinski who vanished over two decades ago

CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- One of the last phone calls William "Billy" Smolinski made before disappearing in Connecticut back in August 2004 was to a man who was also romantically involved with a woman Billy had been dating.
Billy left a voicemail telling the man to "watch his back."
Police believe Billy was murdered, but by whom? And where is his body?
Billy's heartbroken parents have been trying to find him for two decades.
Eyewitness News investigative reporter Kristin Thorne steps in to help.
Kristin also tracks down persons of interest in Billy's disappearance and pushes them for the truth.
Kristin finds that the puzzle pieces lie across Connecticut -- witnesses who saw strange things happen at the time of Billy's disappearance.
For instance, a young girl said she saw men in the woods carrying what she believed to be a body; a woman saw a white truck matching Billy's in the woods behind her house; and a group of 20-year-olds hanging out in a parking lot late at night saw a man walk into a deserted driving range carrying large bags.
