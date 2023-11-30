Ambitious $2.5 billion District Galleria project aims to revitalize downtown White Plains

Marcus Solis has the latest on the new District Galleria real estate project.

WHITE PLAINS, New York (WABC) -- The Galleria Mall in Westchester closed for good back in March, but now there's a new plan to revitalize the 900,000 square-foot property in White Plains.

On Thursday morning, details of what's being called "District Galleria," were presented to over 100 members of the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors.

"An opportunity to build 10 or 11 acres in downtown White Plains is a tremendous opportunity for us and the city," said Bruce Berg of Cappelli Development Company.

The $2.5 billion project would transform the heart of downtown White Plains, creating over 3,000 units of housing, some of it affordable housing, in six high rise towers.

The plan includes retail shops, a food hall and pedestrian promenade. About 46% of the site would consist of open space.

The existing mall and two garages would be leveled. Parking for over 3,000 vehicles would be moved underground.

"This will now give pedestrians to walk through the park and see the amphitheaters and the fountains and it will be much more user friendly," said Clayton Livingston of the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors.

Developers have made similar presentations to the common council and community groups. Thursday's audience of potential business partners was decidedly receptive.

"Time will tell but I think usually when they put a shell on the ground they've done their due diligence and I think that if you build it they will come," said David Richman of Rakow Commercial Realty Group.

However, Patrice Footes of Caldwell Banker Realty raised traffic concerns, having lived through the recent building boom in New Rochelle.

"It was just a little bit difficult just to navigate to get my kids to school sometimes, so that's how I'm thinking about it here. So I think I'm waiting to see how it plays out here in White Plains," Footes said.

The devil is in the details and governmental approval, financing and how to build District Galleria in phases are yet to be finalized.

The ambitious project could take up to a decade to complete.

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.