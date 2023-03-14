20-year-old arrested in connection to 2 fatal shootings in Nassau County

Officials on Long Island are vowing to bring to justice the gunman who shot and killed a 19-year-old at a fast food restaurant Wednesday. Stacey Sager has the latest details.

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Nassau County police have arrested a man in connection to two homicides including the murder of a 19-year-old at McDonald's last year.

Featured video is from previous coverage

A 20-year-old Hempstead man is now charged with gang assault in connection with the fatal shooting of Hector Manuel Valencia Gomez, who was shot multiple times in the parking lot of a McDonald's in Hempstead in September 2022.

Police believe Valencia Gomez was targeted and that the shooting was likely gang-related.

The incident happened around the time students would have been getting out of school, and some concerned parents whose children go to the nearby Hempstead High School said it's a tradition for students to go to that McDonald's after class.

"Our kids walk home from school," parent Unique Redd said. "This is a place that they come get food after school and go home. It should be a safe place. There's too many guns on the street."

Activists and parents said they are fearful it will happen again and want to provide a safe passage in a community where none of the students qualify for busing.

Officials also say the suspect is also connected to another fatal shooting in July 2022 where a 21-year-old man was shot to death in Uniondale Avenue Park.

