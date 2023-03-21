33 alleged gang members facing charges, including murder, in Queens

QUEENS (WABC) -- A three-year investigation led to the arrests and indictments of 33 alleged gang members in southeast Queens.

The 151-count indictment includes 22 murders, most notably the 2019 murder of 14-year-old Aamir Griffin who was fatally shot on a basketball court.

He was an innocent victim. "It is very heartbreaking. It's something as a parent you won't get over," Griffin's mother Shanequa Griffin said back in October 2022.

It also includes the 2020 New Year's Eve slaying of 26-year-old Sean Vance. He was shot while sitting in his car in Jamaica.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell made the announcement in Queens along with other officials.

"We cannot erase the pain of all this suffering, but we will say humbly as we stand here, gangs cannot and will not intimidate our streets. Criminality does have consequences and this is exactly what it looks like," said Deputy Chief Jason Savino, NYPD.

Guns that were confiscated as part of the arrests were on display.

