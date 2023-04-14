Several Long Island gang members arrested and charged for numerous crimes, including murder

The group allegedly terrorized Nassau County residents and are linked to more than a dozen shootings and three murders between 2016 and 2021.

CENTRAL ISLIP, New York (WABC) -- A group of gang members, who authorities say terrorized Nassau County in Long Island for several years, is now in police custody.

The group, known as Insane Crip Gang (or "IGC) is linked to more than a dozen shootings and three murders between 2016 and 2021.

They're also connected to several robberies and kidnappings over that same span.

Six of the eight members were arrested on Thursday in New York. Another was arrested in North Carolina.

One additional defendant remains at large.

Prosecutors unsealed a 59-count indictment against eight members and associates of the group, charging them with various offenses including racketeering, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, and firearm offenses, as well as fraud schemes.

"They have no concern for human life, and they didn't care who was hurt," said Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly. "This gang celebrated their violence on social media and used social media to attract new members."

According to authorities, the gang is also accused of defrauding unemployment and the federal COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program of over $200,000 to finance their operation.

