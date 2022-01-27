2 juveniles arrested for fire that shut down Garden State Parkway

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11461412" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jim Dolan interviews Mahamed Keita, who is being lauded a hero after helping save a 3-year-old girl from a deadly apartment fire in the Bronx and reuniting her with her mother.

BRICK TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two juveniles are facing charges for a fire that shut down part of the Garden State Parkway for several hours.Police say the pair from Ocean County intentionally started the inferno which consumed a storm drain under the parkway in Brick Township on Wednesday, January 19.The fire shut down the northbound and southbound lanes for 10 hours.The suspects are also accused of burglarizing a nearby building owned by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority.They were charged with arson, burglary, criminal mischief, interference with transportation and defiant trespassing.----------