2 juveniles arrested for fire that shut down Garden State Parkway

By Eyewitness News
BRICK TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two juveniles are facing charges for a fire that shut down part of the Garden State Parkway for several hours.

Police say the pair from Ocean County intentionally started the inferno which consumed a storm drain under the parkway in Brick Township on Wednesday, January 19.

The fire shut down the northbound and southbound lanes for 10 hours.

The suspects are also accused of burglarizing a nearby building owned by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority.

They were charged with arson, burglary, criminal mischief, interference with transportation and defiant trespassing.


