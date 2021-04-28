Stolen vehicle flips ending chase on Garden State Parkway, 2 people on the run

Newscopter 7 was over the scene of the crash on the northbound parkway exit ramp at exit 148 around 6:10 a.m. on Wednesday.
Initial reports say that the vehicle was stolen in Newark and police ended up chasing after two people inside.
Once the vehicle crashed, police say two people jumped out of the vehicle and ran to a nearby Home Depot.
So far, the two wanted for fleeing the scene are not in custody.
The police investigation into this incident is ongoing.
