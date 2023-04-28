A new chaperone policy begins at the Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus, New Jersey on Friday.

New chaperone policy goes into effect at Garden State Plaza in Paramus

PARAMUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- New rules go into effect Friday at the Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey.

Now on Fridays and Saturdays after 5 p.m., all visitors under 18 years old must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 or older.

This new policy comes as teenagers keep causing disruptions on weekends.

"We are committed to providing a safe and welcoming environment for our guests to enjoy while shopping, dining or attending an event at Westfield Garden State Plaza," said Wesley Rebisz, senior general manager. "After careful consideration, we have decided to implement a parental guidance policy on Friday and Saturday evenings to ensure everyone feels comfortable in our shopping center and can enjoy their experience. We want emphasize that all guests are welcome.

The new policy simply now requires that on Fridays and Saturdays after 5:00 p.m., visitors under 18 years of age must be with a parent or supervising adult."

Police officers and mall security guards will be at entrances to check IDs.

Anyone under 18 after 5 p.m. will be asked to contact their parent/guardian to either pick them up or accompany the minor during the remainder of their visit at the center.

Waiting zones have been established for those waiting to be picked up and are located at Entrance 1 by AMC Theatres, Entrance 10 on the west side of the property and Entrance 15 by the Food Court.

ALSO READ | SNEAK PEEK: American Museum of Natural History opening state-of-the-art science center

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.