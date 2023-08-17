Wild crash caught on video in NJ after woman suffers medical emergency at the wheel

GARFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Dramatic video shows a driver slam into a light post and nearly hit a pedestrian before crashing into two parked cars in New Jersey.
The crash happened Monday afternoon near the intersection of Midland Avenue and Passaic Street.
Police say the 88-year-old driver suffered a medical episode but was conscious when medics took her to the hospital.
Authorities say the woman's seatbelt saved her life and she only suffered minor leg injuries in the crash.
It was not yet clear what medical episode the woman was suffering from.
ALSO READ | Child dies after falling into water behind Brooklyn IKEA
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.