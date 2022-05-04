MTA Heroes helped evacuate passengers from Queens station during fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11797649" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> School children at First Avenue School in Newark, New Jersey received free books through Disney's 'Magic of Storytelling' campaign.

NEW YORK CITY -- This week's MTA Heroes are being honored for their quick thinking in a challenging situation.Station cleaner Gary Mullings and traffic checker Ophadell Williams were working at the Sutphin Boulevard-Archer Avenue station in Queens when they spotted smoke coming from a utility room on the platform.They worked together to evacuate passengers from the station, remaining calm throughout.It happened on the morning of April 5.The FDNY and NYPD are currently investigating the fire incident.The MTA said, "We are grateful to Gary and Ophadell for an excellent job in assisting our customers without hesitation or incident and getting them out of harm's way."----------