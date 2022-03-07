Gas prices in Tri-State area above $4 a gallon

Right now, the average price for gas is $4.10 a gallon in New Jersey.
In New York it's $4.21 and Connecticut costs one cent more at $4.22.
The national average is $3.92 a gallon, a more than 30-cent increase from just five days earlier.
Experts expect that number to rise to $4.25 by the end of the month.
That would be a new record for the national average.
The pain goes far beyond the pump.
The cost to heat your home is also increasing as well as food prices, with the rising cost of diesel for trucks impacting goods.
