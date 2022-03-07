Gas prices in Tri-State area above $4 a gallon

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11623849" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police charged a couple in the Bronx with murdering their roommate after he complained they were making too much noise.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Gas prices continue to skyrocket at the fastest pace in history and are expected to continue to rise through the month.Right now, the average price for gas is $4.10 a gallon in New Jersey.In New York it's $4.21 and Connecticut costs one cent more at $4.22.The national average is $3.92 a gallon, a more than 30-cent increase from just five days earlier.Experts expect that number to rise to $4.25 by the end of the month.That would be a new record for the national average.The pain goes far beyond the pump.The cost to heat your home is also increasing as well as food prices, with the rising cost of diesel for trucks impacting goods.----------