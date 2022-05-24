3 women flee to safety as vehicle stolen at Bensonhurst gas station

Surveillance video shows the robber walking around the BP gas station in Bensonhurst Sunday at 11:40 p.m.
Police say the man then got into the vehicle as the driver was pumping gas.
That driver tried to stop the man from driving away with his vehicle.
Three women managed to barrel out of the front passenger door before he drove off.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
