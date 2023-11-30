Groundbreaking for New Jersey section of Gateway Tunnel Project

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Construction is finally getting started on the long-awaited New Jersey part of the Gateway Tunnel project.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will kick off the groundbreaking Thursday morning on the project that will build new rail tunnels connecting the Garden State to New York.

The current tunnel used by Amtrak and New Jersey Transit opened up back in 1910 and was severely flooded during Hurricane Sandy.

The new tunnels would create new capacity for one of the busiest sections of the Northeast Corridor.

The New York and New Jersey section of the corridor currently sees more than 700,000 passenger trips a day.

Tunneling will begin in 2025 with the tunnels expected to open in 2035.

Planning for this project originally started back in 2010.

