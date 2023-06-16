'Gender Cool' highlights positive stories of trans youth

A national storytelling campaign called Gender Cool is spotlighting the positive stories of transgender youth.

NEW YORK -- A national storytelling campaign called "Gender Cool" is spotlighting the positive stories of transgender youth.

"People were coming up to my parents and asking, how should we refer to your child?" Daniel said.

The question led to open and honest discussions at home. Those discussions are happening in families across the country.

"He was presenting as a boy and so we sat down at the table and had a conversation. Do you want us to correct them?" said Sara, Daniel's mother.

The answer would mark the start of a new journey.

"Once we said okay, we won't. We won't correct people. You're a boy, let's think about names," Sara said.

The name change was a milestone moment.

"I was just able to live as my authentic self as a kid," Daniel said.

But not without fears.

"Every thought and dream that you envision for your child suddenly felt like it was being twisted in some way and was not going to turn out the same way," Sara said. "Our biggest concern was who's going to love our child? Well, it turns out, a lot of people do."

Daniel says his school supported him after he came out as a boy in second grade.

A Pride center from his community helped his family navigate the process.

Today, the 17-year-old transgender teen is a Gender Cool champion.

"We are a national storytelling campaign showing the positive stories of transgender youth and non-binary kids," Daniel said.

And, how they are thriving.

"I've been in drama club and that's one of my biggest passions," Daniel said.

"He's been such a role model to so many," said Michah, Daniel's dad.

"I admire how he can fill a room and make everyone happy and enjoy life," said Asher, Daniel's sibling.

Daniel wants to double major in human rights and communications when he starts college in the fall.

He is hoping to give a voice to the voiceless, and change the LGBTQ+ narrative.

"This is what trans joy looks like, this is what positivity looks like, this is what support looks like," Daniel said.

