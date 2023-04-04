ABC's 'General Hospital' preempted, to air overnight Wednesday

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The episode of "General Hospital" that was scheduled to air at 3 p.m. Tuesday has been preempted because of ABC News coverage of the arraignment of former President Donald Trump.

The episode will be presented in its entirety Wednesday morning at 3 a.m. on WABC-TV Channel 7 New York in place of a rerun of "Tamron Hall."

With more than 15,000 episodes and counting, "General Hospital" is the longest-running daytime drama in American TV history.

Recently, the cast of the ABC soap opera came together to celebrate the show's 60th anniversary. "General Hospital," which takes place in the fictional town of Port Charles, originally premiered on April 1, 1963.

The 60th season holds extra and special meaning for many as episodes pay tribute to some of the show's veteran actors and actresses, including the late Sonya Eddy, who played head nurse Epiphany Johnson on the show.

The show's longevity is arguably exemplified by the generations of diverse cast members who have become part of the GH family.

"General Hospital" normally airs Monday through Friday at 3 p.m. on ABC. You can also stream the most recent episodes on Hulu.