'General Hospital' encore episode to air Tuesday due to ABC News Special Report

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- An encore episode of 'General Hospital' will air on Tuesday, October 10 due to an ABC News Special Report.

The originally scheduled episode of "General Hospital" will air on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

With more than 15,000 episodes and counting, "General Hospital" is the longest-running daytime drama in American TV history.

Recently, the cast of the ABC soap opera came together to celebrate the show's 60th anniversary. "General Hospital," which takes place in the fictional town of Port Charles, originally premiered on April 1, 1963.

The show's longevity is arguably exemplified by the generations of diverse cast members who have become part of the GH family.

"General Hospital" airs Monday through Friday at 3:00 p.m. on ABC 7 New York. You can also stream the most recent episodes on Hulu.