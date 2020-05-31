George Floyd protests: More than 100 arrested in Brooklyn

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- There was an outbreak of violent protests again in Brooklyn as more than 100 arrests were made Saturday night.One of the flashpoints was in Flatbush, where police had to use pepper spray because some people in the crowd resorted to throwing bottles and other objects at officers.NYPD vehicles were vandalized and set on fire.Thousands of people had taken to the streets to demonstrate against racism, though some took their actions instead to destruction.The mother of Ramarly Graham marched too.In 2012, Graham was shot and killed by an NYPD officer in the Bronx.Manslaughter charges against the officer were dropped.The Graham family was later awarded nearly 4 million dollars to settle their civil lawsuit.----------