Voters rally outside George Santos' Queens office for gun safety legislation

QUEENS (WABC) -- Voters rallied outside Congressman George Santos' Queens office on Wednesday for gun safety legislation.

This comes after Santos co-sponsored a House bill that would declare the AR-15-style rifle as the "national gun" of the United States.

Research shows an AR-15-style rifle has been used to kill at least 226 people in mass shootings since 2012.

Linda Schulman's son was killed in a shooting involving an AR-15. He died 2018 when a shooter opened fire at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

"Once a gunman has an AR-15 in the building, people will die," Schulman said.

When Eyewitness News spoke with Santos in February about the "national gun" bill, he said his support should come as no surprise because he ran for office on a gun rights platform.

The freshman lawmaker is facing a House Ethics Committee probe over lies told on the campaign trail.

He's also under criminal investigation at the federal, state, and county levels over possible campaign finance violations.

