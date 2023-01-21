WATCH | Rep. George Santos questioned by Eyewitness News at LaGuardia Airport

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Eyewitness News reporter Chantee Lans reported Congressman Santos throughout LaGuardia Airport.

Lans asked Santos about his campaign finances - specifically where the $700,000 came from that he lent his campaign - despite him only earning $55,000 two years earlier.

He gave no response.

Lans also asked about the investigations. There was also no response.

Two days ago, the Republican Freshman rep from Long Island and Queens communicated with Lans directly, denying a claim that he scammed a once-homeless veteran from New Jersey out of $3,000 to save the vet's dying service dog.

The 34-year-old previously admitted to lying about where he went to high school, attended college, where he worked on Wall Street, and his own family heritage. The openly gay congressman also directly addressed performing in drag in Brazil.

"I was young and I had fun at a festival -- sue me for having a life," he said.

Santos did not answer any questions about House Speaker Kevin McCarthy or his two house committee assignments.

