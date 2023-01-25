Congressman George Santos gets coffee, doughnuts for reporters

Embattled New York Congressman George Santos was back on Capitol Hill Tuesday and brought coffee and doughnuts to reporters as he entered his office.

WASHINGTON (WABC) -- Embattled New York Congressman George Santos was back on Capitol Hill Tuesday, and he came bearing gifts.

The Long Island Republican brought coffee and doughnuts to reporters as he entered his office.

Santos has been avoiding questions from reporters about his pattern of lying about his past. Many constituents have called for him to resign.

One reporter asking what he was doing today.

"And to answer you question -- to work for the American people," Santos said. "Legislate, that's what I got hired to do, so you can look forward to some cool stuff coming out of this office."

Santos declined an invite from President Joe Biden for a meeting at the White House Tuesday night with first-time lawmakers.

He is facing several investigations over his campaign finances and lies he told the voters about his past.

