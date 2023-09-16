Long Island Congressman George Santos weighed in on New York's migrant crisis on Saturday

George Santos weighs in on New York migrant crisis, accuses Homeland Security secretary of lying

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Long Island Congressman George Santos weighed in on New York's migrant crisis on Saturday by accusing Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of lying.

"Every single time the Biden Administration brings in Secretary Mayorkas, he lies flat out to the American people by saying the border is closed, that we have no border crisis. Secretary Mayorkas, you should resign in disgrace," said Santos.

This comes just a day after Mayor Eric Adams announced a deal with the Biden Administration to house migrants at federally-owned Floyd Bennett Field in Queens.

Governor Kathy Hochul said she wants to work out a federal agreement to issue state work permits, which would be unprecedented.

She says temporary protective status for Venezuelans is just as important to her as the work authorizations.

