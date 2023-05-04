Santos holds rare office hours on Long Island, protesters follow in Farmingdale

FARMINGDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- Another protest was held on Long Island against embattled Congressman George Santos while he held private one-on-one meetings with constituents.

Farmingdale residents met at Village Hall to protest Santos Thursday afternoon.

"We have the right to meaningful honest representation in congress," resident Kim Keiserman said.

The freshman Republican representative held remote office hours, private one-on-one meetings, with constituents from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"I appreciate any legislator that's willing to meet with the people so I think it's great," resident Joe Sackman said. "That's a good thing. Whether he's listening to us is another thing."

Santos has admitted to lying about his work, education and family history.

He's now under investigation by Nassau County, New York State, federally and internationally over alleged crimes and mishandling of money.

Santos said nothing when asked about extending his remote hours, but his constituents did.

Robert Fleice was one constituent who met with Santos on Thursday and said it went well.

"Very good, very good meeting," Fleice said. "Very nice man. We shook hands, very nice gentleman."

The turnout to speak with Santos was low, but his impact in the third Congressional district and in D.C remains high.

Last month Santos announced that he would run again and several challengers have emerged to run against him, like Republican Kellen Curry, a banker and Afghanistan War veteran.

Santos also now has a Jewish challenger, former State Senator Anna Kaplan, who fled Iran to escape persecution.

Protesters rallying against Santos welcome the change.

"He can't represent us," resident Kim Keiserman said. "He doesn't represent us. It's a disgrace."

The Nassau County Republicans say they will not support Congressman Santos if he makes another run. He's currently being investigated in DC by the House Ethics Committee.

