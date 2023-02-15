Voters rally in queens to call for Congress to expel Rep. George Santos

Protesters say that if he won't resign, Santos should be removed so people in their district can get their needs met in Washington.

DOUGLASTON, Queens (WABC) -- Residents rallied outside of embattled Rep. George Santos' office in Queens on Wednesday to demand that Congress takes action to expel him.

Members of Concerned Citizens of NY-03 are urging House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to bring a resolution to expel Santos to the House floor for a vote.

Demonstrators say Santos' lies about his background and heritage make him unfit to serve.

ALSO READ | The saga of Rep. George Santos: Inside his many fabrications, exaggerations, and embellishments

They say that if he won't resign, he should be removed so people in their district can get their needs met in Washington.

"You may have forgiven yourself but we have not and we will not," one protester said.

"At the end of the day, George Santos is nothing more than a pariah, he has no credibility with his GOP colleagues and no credibility with any representatives in the House," Jane Russell said said. "So how is he going to fight for me and everything I need as his constituent."

In a tweet, Santos wrote, "Let me be very clear, I'm not leaving, I'm not hiding and I am NOT backing down."

He says he will continue to work for his district and added he looks forward to getting done what needs to be done.

ALSO READ | Man lunges at Buffalo supermarket gunman before he gets life sentence

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.