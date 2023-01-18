Protest to call for Congressman George Santos' passport to be revoked

A former roommate says Santos often used two names while raising money for his animal rescue nonprofit organization.

Another protest is set for Wednesday calling on embattled Republican Congressman George Santos to resign. Chantee Lans reports.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Another protest is set for Wednesday calling on embattled Republican Congressman George Santos to resign.

The rally at LaGuardia Airport is calling for Santos' passport to be revoked because, demonstrators including Nassau County legislator Josh Lafazan say, Santos is a flight risk.

Despite a growing chorus of voices calling on the newly seated congressman to step down, and calls from another New York congressman requesting a Federal Election Commission investigation, Santos has been assigned to two low-level House committees.

Santos is facing federal and state investigations after he acknowledged "embellishing" his resume, making up details about his work experience and education, including a claim that he attended Baruch College.

He did not.

In a newly-surfaced radio interview, Santos is heard falsely claiming he not only attended Baruch but was a star volleyball player there.

"Look, I sacrificed both my knees and got very nice knee replacements from playing volleyball," Santos said in the interview. "That's how serious I took the game."

Critics also accuse Santos of misrepresenting himself as Jewish.

A former roommate says Santos often used two names while raising money for his animal rescue nonprofit organization.

"He used 'Zabrovsky' for his 'Friends of Pets United,' his gofundme," said Gregory Morey-Parker. "And he would say, 'Oh the Jews will give more if you're a Jew."

There's no evidence that nonprofit ever existed.

Democratic Congressman Ritchie Torres is requesting the Federal Election Commission investigate how Santos financed his campaign.

He reportedly lent more than $700,000 to the campaign after earning just $55,000 two years earlier.

"Mr. Santos either illegally coordinated with independent expenditure, or he illegally received a campaign contribution," Torres said.

Santos has not responded to the complaint sent to the FEC.

The two House committees to which Santos has been assigned are low profile: the Science, Space and Technology Committee and the Small Business Committee.

