Rep. George Santos' fundraiser Sam Miele pleads guilty to wire fraud

CENTRAL ISLIP, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A fundraiser for Congressman George Santos pleaded guilty Tuesday to wire fraud, making Sam Miele the second person charged along with Santos to flip after campaign treasurer Nancy Marks.

Miele has been accused of impersonating an aide to then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The 27-year-old Miele entered the plea before federal Judge Joanna Seybert in Central Islip.

He faces between 27 and 33 months in federal prison. He will be sentenced in April.

Meantime, Nassau County Legislator Josh Lafazan has decided to drop his run for NY-3 congressional seat and endorse former Rep. Tom Suozzi instead.

The move appears to be the latest consolidation of support behind Suozzi as she attempts to retake his former seat from Rep. Santos.

Democrats are beginning to coalesce behind Suozzi. Zak Malamed left the race and endorsed Suozzi last week. Several other candidates remain in the race.

Lafazan, who has been vocal in his opposition to Suozzi, lost his bid for reelection to the county legislature last week.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.