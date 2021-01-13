NYC's Gifted and Talented program testing for rising kindergartners set to end

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The "Gifted and Talented" program in New York City is coming to an end.
The Department of Education is phasing out the controversial exam that fast tracks some gifted elementary school students.
A school diversity advisory group recommended the city move away from the exam and toward a system where all students get additional enrichment programs.
"There are children in New York City who have the capabilities to do more and to do more difficult work but you don't do that by putting them in a special program and saying only these students get to do those types of assignments or have those types of experiences," Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said.
The Department of Education released a statement that said in part: "We believe there is a better way. We will spend the next year engaging communities around what kind of programming they would like to see that is more inclusive, enriching, and truly supports the needs of academically advanced and diversely talented students at a more appropriate age. We will also engage communities around how best to integrate enriched learning opportunities to more students, so that every student - regardless of a label or a class that they are in - can access rigorous learning that is tailored to their needs and fosters their creativity, passion, and strengths."
Mayor Bill de Blasio says a new approach will be announced by September.
However, for this year, the test will be given in April and families will receive their scores early this summer ahead of fall 2021.
There are a combined 2,500 kindergarten seats for 15,000 applicants, and approximately 65K rising kindergarteners across the City.
Students currently in the Gifted and Talented program, and who begin in the fall, will be able to complete their elementary school program.
Just last month, Mayor de Blasio announced major admission changes to its selective middle and high schools to address segregation issues.
