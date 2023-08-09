Gilgo Beach: Heuermann's defense attorney opposes DNA swab request from prosecutors

SUFFOLK COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- Attorneys for accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann oppose a request by prosecutors for a DNA swab from their client.

In newly filed court papers, the defense argues the Suffolk County District Attorney failed to demonstrate probable cause that their client killed anyone.

"Gathering his DNA extremely important to this case," Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon said. "From what the task force has gathered and what we have discussed, I have no doubt that he is the person that killed those three women."

Heuermann pleaded not guilty in the killings of three women whose remains were found near Gilgo Beach in 2010. He is the prime suspect in a fourth muder as well.

While he has not yet been charged in that fourth homicide, the investigation "is expected to be resolved soon," the document says.

Prosecutors want the sample to compare it to already obtained DNA evidence from a discarded pizza crust.

