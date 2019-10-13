children injuries

10-year-old girl dies after falling off ride at New Jersey festival, police say

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey -- Officials said a 10-year-old girl has died after she fell off a ride at the Deerfield Township Harvest Festival Saturday night.

New Jersey State Police said the girl fell off the ride at about 6 p.m.

According to a witness, the girl fell off the "Extreme" ride.

EMBED More News Videos

Girl injured after falling off ride at New Jersey festival, police say. George Solis reports on Action News at 11 on Oct. 12, 2019.



The witness said the child was motionless at the scene and was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital.

"I have a seven year old and just seeing the little girl it's so heartbreaking," said Jessica Estrada Plasencia. "You would think your kids would be safe...I know you ride at your own risk, but they are there to make sure your kids are secure, to make sure kids aren't going to fall off a ride."

Witnesses said family members of the child appeared to be distraught.

Many families demanded that the fair be shut down for the evening after the incident.

The girl was taken to Cooper University Health Care following the incident. Officials announced that the girl had died on Sunday morning,

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
deerfield townshipchildrenhospitalchildren injuriescarnival
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILDREN INJURIES
Boy, 13, impaled by flying beach umbrella
'Innocence lost': Trauma surgeon talks Gilroy shooting's effect on children
Gust of wind throws boys jumping on trampoline 50 feet into the air
5 kids hurt in NYC fire were left home alone by babysitter
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police ID 4 men killed at illegal gambling club in Brooklyn
Yankees beat Astros 7-0 in Game 1 of ALCS
Mice, roaches force closure of Barney Greengrass on Upper West Side
Hard Rock Hotel collapse in New Orleans leaves 2 dead, 1 missing
Police arrest suspect in attack on woman in her NYC bedroom
AccuWeather: Sun to clouds
Police officer struck by car during traffic stop in Brooklyn
Show More
Two teens rescued after chasing volleyball into Hudson River
Police: Woman killed by SUV while crossing Brooklyn intersection
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk held in Newark
Six ambulances vandalized while parked at station in the Bronx
Angels deny knowledge of Tyler Skaggs' drug use
More TOP STORIES News