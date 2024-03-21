4 children injured, 2 critically, in apartment fire in Washington Heights

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan -- Four children and one adult were injured in an apartment fire in Washington Heights Wednesday evening.

Investigators are searching for the children's guardian, to understand why they were left alone.

Officials say flames broke out just before 11 p.m. in the 11-story building on Audubon Avenue. FDNY crews tackled flames, using multiple ladders to reach the building's windows.

It took firefighters about an hour to get this blaze under control. Many residents waited in the cold as fire officials rescued residents from their ladders.

Among the children who were injured, two boys, one-year-old and two-year-old, are in critical condition. Two nine-year-old girls are in stable condition, authorities said.

At least one of the young boys was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian's burn unit to be treated. The girls and a 29-year-old woman were being treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

