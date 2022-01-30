6-year-old girl struck by car after sledding on Long Island

According to police, the incident happened just after 12 p.m. in Southampton.
They say a 6-year-old child was run over by a Jeep Wrangler in a parking lot. The girl had been sledding with relatives.
Authorities say after sledding, a relative started the Jeep and was loading the car when it began to roll forward then struck and ran over the girl.
The vehicle continued to roll despite the owners attempt to stop it.
The car eventually struck a Southampton Town Highway vehicle plowing the lot.
First responders came to the aid of the child who was airlifted to Stony Brook Hospital by the Suffolk County Aviation Unit.
The child's condition is unknown at this time.
