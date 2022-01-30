6-year-old girl struck by car after sledding on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
SOUTHAMPTON, Long Island (WABC) -- A 6-year-old girl was injured after she was run over by a car after sledding on Long Island on Sunday.

According to police, the incident happened just after 12 p.m. in Southampton.

They say a 6-year-old child was run over by a Jeep Wrangler in a parking lot. The girl had been sledding with relatives.

Authorities say after sledding, a relative started the Jeep and was loading the car when it began to roll forward then struck and ran over the girl.

RELATED | Elderly man drowns in pool while shoveling snow on Long Island
Kristin Thorne has the latest on snow conditions on Long Island, where a man died after falling into a pool while shoveling.



The vehicle continued to roll despite the owners attempt to stop it.

The car eventually struck a Southampton Town Highway vehicle plowing the lot.

First responders came to the aid of the child who was airlifted to Stony Brook Hospital by the Suffolk County Aviation Unit.

The child's condition is unknown at this time.



