Girl Scouts of Harlem, past and present, reunite for Apollo Theater's 90th birthday

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Girl Scouts of Harlem, past and present, gathered under the marquis of the Apollo Theater on Monday to salute the famed theater's 90th birthday.

"When people talk about Girl Scouts and just selling cookies, it's hard to get across that's not all we do," said 15-year-old Girl Scout Jalyn Robinson.

Robinson has been a Girl Scout for six years and has now earned a silver pin for her service feeding her community

"I would help my mom and aunt make deliveries," she said. "I would also clean out the fridge so when people come to use it, it doesn't look dirty."

Whether they are supporting veterans in a parade, or earning badges, the young stars told Eyewitness News reporter Lucy Yang that time with the Girl Scouts is time well spent.

"I'm a Girl Scout because it's fun," 11-year-old Joya Nunez said. "We get to learn new things about marketing, advertising."

Even the Executive Producer of WABC-TV's 'Here and Now,' our own Tracey Washington-Bagley, smiled for the photo. She was a Girl Scout as a child and then became a troop leader for 18 years.

"My fondest memory is going camping, making new friends," Washington-Bagley said.

"It's in my blood now," Girl Scout Leader Francina Wearing said.

Wearing has worked with generations of rising stars, exactly 62 years of running the Girl Scouts of Harlem.

"I even asked my doctor, can I quit? He said 'no, never. Because the girls need you,'" Wearing said.

"Come join Girl Scouts, we are here with open arms and buy some cookies," Girl Scout Service Manager Alicia Blandon said.

The Girl Scouts of Harlem is celebrating 110 years. That's older than the Apollo, but never too old for their famous cookies, which now have free shipping.

