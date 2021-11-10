Givenchy store shelves stripped bare in Upper East Side break-in

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11216955" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Exclusive video captured a horrific accident in Brooklyn, where an out-of-control SUV crashed into a car and then ran over a teenage boy walking his dog.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A break-in at the Givenchy store on the Upper East Side netted nearly $80,000 of high-end merchandise.Some 10 to 15 suspects armed with a hammer apparently broke into the Madison Avenue store at 4:46 a.m. Wednesday.Police found the front door smashed. A hammer was recovered on the ground.The thieves apparently stripped the shelves bare. Officials say 39 purses were stolen along with two ready-to-wear outfits -- a combined value of just under $80,000.One bag was left behind on the sidewalk.The suspects fled in two cars. One east on 64th Street, one north on Madison Avenue.A witness, possibly a security guard, was taken to the hospital after the theft with unknown injuries."It's like you never know where they're going to hit next or where they're gonna come-what store they're gonna go to," an Upper East Side resident said. "They'll do that anytime-five in the morning, during the day. So you really just never know. You just really have to be on the lookout at all times."Investigators remained on the scene Wednesday afternoon collecting evidence and reviewing surveillance video.For merchants on Madison Avenue, it's a wake-up call with the holiday season only weeks away.No arrests were immediately made.Givenchy and Alexander McQueen are both located at 747 Madison Avenue, and have both been targeted in prior heists.-Sept. 26 -- 3:34 p.m. Four males in hoodies and masks walked into the Givenchy and stole $35,000 worth of merchandise.-April 18 -- 12:53 a.m. Two men smashed the front window of Alexander McQueen store and removed 30 handbags worth $70,000.-March 29 -- 2:43 a.m. Two men smashed the front door of Alexander McQueen, removing 15 handbags worth $37,000.-Dec. 19, 2020 -- Three men stole $5,800 in handbags and sneakers from the Alexander McQueen store.-Sept. 30, 2020 -- At least six men walked into Givenchy, stole about $55,000 of merchandise items, ran out of store and into a vehicle and fled in a car with two women. Two have been arrested, 21-year-old Tory Kindred, charged with grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property and 30-year-old Eric Spencer, charged with grand larceny.----------