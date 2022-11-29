Giving Tuesday celebrates generosity and doing good

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Following the hustle and bustle of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday is celebrated every Tuesday after Thanksgiving to encourage people to do good this holiday season.

Since its start in 2012, the global movement has inspired hundreds of millions to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.

This year, WABC is proud to support Disney's Ultimate Toy Drive and Food Bank for NYC.

-For 75 years, Disney has supported the Marine Toys for Tots Program to bring comfort, happiness, and inspiration to children and families in need during the holiday season.

-Disney's relationship with Toys for Tots began in 1947, when Walt Disney and his animators personally designed the original Toys for Tots train logo that is still used today.

-Toys for Tots Marines and volunteers have distributed 627 million toys to over 281 million children since 1947.

-Donate a new, unwrapped toy online or in person at a Disney store or Disney store outlet through December 12.

-Food Bank For New York City powers 800 food pantries, soup kitchens, and campus partners across the five boroughs.

-Nearly 1.6 million New Yorkers are food insecure and pantry lines have grown 10% year over year since the start of the pandemic

-FBNYC serves fresh meals and also has a pantry with shelf stable items that are packaged and distributed.

-FBNYC provides more than 100,000 free meals each month through its soup kitchen, food pantry and senior program.

More ways to help

GivingTuesday has several ideas to consider for those who want to give their voices goods, time or money this year:

-Share kindness with your neighbors.

-Volunteer virtually or share your talents

-Give your voice to a cause that matters to you

-Show gratitude to healthcare workers, service providers, and other essential workers who are making sure we still have the services we rely on, even at risk to their own health.

-Discover a local fundraiser, community drive or coordinated event to join others in your area or with your same interests in giving back -- they need your help.

-Give to your favorite cause or a fundraiser to help those in need.

-Talk about giving and generosity using the hashtag #GivingTuesday

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

