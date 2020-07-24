4 children, 1 adult hospitalized, 18 treated after being exposed to chemicals at New Jersey pool

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Five people, including children, were hospitalized and 18 others treated following a hazmat incident at a pool in New Jersey Friday morning.

It happened at the Glacier Hills Association pool in Parsippany, where officials say more than two dozen people were at the pool when they were exposed to a vapor cloud caused by a mixture of chemicals in the pool.

Four children and one adult were taken to the hospital with respiratory distress, while the rest were treated on the scene.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Chief Andrew Miller said approximately 27 individuals were at the pool, most of which were children attending swimming lessons.

He said the preliminary investigation seems to have resulted in the chemical mixture being Chlorine and Muriatic Acid.

Parsippany Police along with Morris County HazMat, Morris County EMS, Parsippany EMS, Saint Clare's Hospital EMS and Fire Districts 1 and 5 responded to the scene

The surrounding community is not in danger or at risk of exposure.

The investigation is ongoing.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
parsippanymorris countyhazmatchemicalspool
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Live Updates: Lowest hospitalizations in NY since March
AccuWeather: Mix of sun and clouds with some thunderstorms
Elderly woman attacked, set on fire in NYC: NYPD
37 bars, restaurants issued summonses for violating NY rules
Friends share Powerball jackpot win, keeping 1992 promise
Walmart shopper charged with pulling gun during mask dispute
AI cameras may help businesses, schools maintain social distancing
Show More
4 hurt, 2 critically in Queens house fire
8 NYC public pools, 4 zoos reopening Friday with changes
FAA issues emergency inspections for Boeing 737 aircraft
Lightning strike sparks large house fire in NJ
New York Mets host Braves on Opening Day of shortened season
More TOP STORIES News