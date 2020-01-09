Pane of glass falls from high-rise building in Midtown down to street below

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A pane of glass tumbled off a high-rise building in Manhattan and shattered onto the ground below.

The glass fell from a building in the 300 block of Lexington Avenue in Midtown on Wednesday.

Fortunately no one was hurt, but it was a frightening close call for pedestrians.

"We were standing out front of the barbershop when all of a sudden we hear some glass break and come down and smash all over the floor," witness Michael Wood said. "There were quite a few people panicking, running around the block and then the fire department came and sealed up the whole block."

New York City building inspectors are now investigating.

