The Bay Area Glass Institute's Annual Glass Pumpkin Patch sparks next generation of glassblowers

BAGI's annual pumpkin patch and art classes encourage everyone to take up glassmaking as a hobby--or even a full-time job!

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The Annual Glass Pumpkin Patch at Santana Row proves that glass gourds are better than real ones. This year, the Bay Area Glass Institute (BAGI) showcased over 7,000 glass pumpkins created by 20 local artists.

"I think it's just a great community event and it's beautiful," said Sarah Corneille, the Executive Director of BAGI. "It's sunny California and glassblowing and pumpkins, you couldn't ask for more on a fall day."

The longstanding event has been running for 27 years and counting. Visitors come in droves to find unique designs of varying shapes and colors, plus witness mesmerizing glassblowing demonstrations.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for the public to see the creation of glass artists," said Treg, one of the featured glassmakers. "We make a lot of glass pumpkins that make people happy."

From classic harvest to cartoon-like pumpkins, the patch has something for everyone. Plus, all the action just might spark your interest in glassmaking. If that's the case, BAGI has some great news!

"BAGI is a non-profit glassblowing studio that's accessible to the general public," said Corneille. "We actually offer classes at BAGI to all age groups starting at 8 years old and up."

"I started at BAGI taking a beginner's glassblowing class," explained Jeanette, one of the featured glassmakers. "Now, I do my own glasswork."

From beginners to seasoned artists, BAGI welcomes the community to take part in its classes, events, and more!

To learn more and get involved visit here and follow @bayareaglassinstitute on Instagram for the latest updates.