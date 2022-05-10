Traffic

Multiple fatalities in crash in Glen Ridge, New Jersey

GLEN RIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Multiple people were killed when a car careened into a park in Glen Ridge, New Jersey.

The Hyundai was eastbound on Bloomfield Avenue when it crashed into a park sometime before 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The car came to rest on a hill, next to the Glen Gazebo.

Multiple people were killed in the crash.

The Essex County Prosecutors Office is investigating.

The crash occurred near the NJ Transit Glen Ridge train station, which does not appear affected, and across the street from Ridgewood Avenue Elementary School.



Bloomfield Avenue, a main thoroughfare into Newark, was closed for the investigation.

DeCamp Buses advised that "due to police investigation, Bloomfield Ave will be closed between Ridgewood Ave and Hillside Ave in Glen Ridge. Buses will resume picking up at Broad and Liberty."

This breaking story will be updated.

