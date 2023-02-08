Glen Ridge Public Library to hear 2nd request for removal of 6 LGBTQ+ books from their shelves

GLEN RIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey library trustee board is expected to hear an appeal Wednesday from group that wants six LGBTQ+ books out of the library.

The Glen Ridge Public Library turned down the initial removal request back in November. It was the first book removal request of its kind in the past five years.

The six books include:

1. "All Boys Aren't Blue" by George M. Johnson

2. "Here and Queer" by Rowan Ellis

3. "This Book is Gay" by Juno Dawson

4. "It's Not the Stork" and "It's Perfectly Normal" by Robie H. Harris

5. "You Know, Sex" by Cory Silverberg

Library officials have maintained that these books are educational and should stay on shelves.

The trustees meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Glen Ridge High School.

