Go Red for Women - cardiologist talks about heart health

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women in the United States.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women in the United States.

Friday is "Go Red for Women," an event to raise awareness about heart disease and risk factors affecting millions of women and families.

