Video shows goat earn lollipop after behaving for first haircut

HORNBEAK, Tennessee -- Need some smiles to cheer you up? You've come to the right place.

After being on her best behavior and standing still for her very first haircut, MaDolly the goat was treated to a lollipop at her Tennessee farm.

MaDolly's owner captured her first haircut and well-deserved reward. You can watch the full video above.

"MaDolly was getting her first trim to get all those split ends," MaDolly's owner told Storyful. "Now she's ready for the weekend date."

