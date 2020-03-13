NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Prosecutors in New Jersey say they need help in solving the murder of a man shot to death on a park bench in Newark.
Godfrey Jones, 25, was shot while sitting on a park bench in Newark's Weequahic Park on the morning of Aug. 6, 2018.
Jones died later that day at University Hospital.
Authorities say the evidence so far indicates that two men approached Jones and killed him.
Essex County officials are offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
$10,000 reward offered for help in murder of man shot to death on park bench in Newark
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News