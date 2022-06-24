the sitdown

The Sitdown: Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack of 'Good Luck to You, Leo Grande'

It's being called funny and heartwarming, praised for portraying female sexuality in a positive way, which is one reason Emma Thompson took the role that required her to bare all on-screen at the age of 62.

Her character Nancy is a retired school teacher facing life alone as a widow, and her late husband never satisfied her physically.

To find out what that might be like, Nancy hires Leo Grande, and Daryl McCormack brings him to life. Both performers are extraordinary because they have checked their vanity at the door to this room to fully expose themselves in so many ways.

Sandy Kenyon interviews the stars of "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande" in the latest episode of "The Sitdown."
