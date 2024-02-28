Sandy Kenyon welcomes Joelle Garguilo to the Eyewitness News family | The Sitdown

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Sandy Kenyon sits down with Emmy Award-winning entertainment reporter Joelle Garguilo, who is joining the WABC-TV Channel 7 Eyewitness News in New York team. Garguilo will take over for our beloved veteran reporter as he transitions to consultant for ABC Owned Television Stations.

In this special episode of "The Sitdown with Sandy Kenyon", Sandy asks Joelle about her television career and what she's looking forward to most about her new role.

Garguilo, a native New Yorker began her career in broadcast television 15 years ago at NBC -- throughout which she has interviewed hundreds of stars on the screen and stage including Oprah Winfrey, Tom Cruise, George Clooney, Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington, Jim Carrey, Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, Julia Roberts, Tony Bennett, Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, among others.

Throughout her tenure, she held multiple roles across the network. Most recently, she worked as an on-air entertainment and features reporter for "New York Live," correspondent for "E!" News while contributing to the "Today Show with Hoda & Jenna" and has covered some of the biggest entertainment events of this last year, including the "Oppenheimer," "Barbie," and "Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1" premieres, the Met Gala, the MTV VMAs and the Tribeca Film Festival, among many others. As a contributor to the "Today Show with Hoda & Jenna" since 2021, she hosted the special segment "Scoop on the Scene," an entertainment news segment combining entertainment news and celebrity interviews as well as co-developed and hosted the live and taped segments for "Just the Good News."

Garguilo began her career with NBC News Mobile where she wrote, produced, edited, and anchored human interest, news, and features packages. From there, Garguilo joined the weekend 'TODAY' show launching 'POPStart' as host and producer as well as introducing 'Orange Room'. Simultaneously, she was reporting for New York Live, including the opportunity to co-host Golden Globes live pre-show specials and co-host their SNL 40th anniversary special. Garguilo also created 'POPSTART EXTRA' for TODAY.com where she wrote, hosted, and edited all digital segments.

In addition to entertainment coverage, Garguilo is passionate about sharing lifestyle, small business, human interest, and "feel good" content. Earlier in her career, she worked as a financial analyst for New Line Cinema.

Garguilo will report alongside Kenyon for Hollywood's Biggest Night, covering the 96th Oscars. The two will be on-site at the Dolby Theater to share all things Oscars from can't-miss moments leading up to, during, and after the big event on March 10.

You can watch the episode here, but if you want to enjoy a better experience, did you know you can catch 'The Sitdown with Sandy Kenyon' on your television set? Just make sure you add the ABC7NY app to your streaming device (Roku, Apple TV, etc.) to check out this and other episodes of this and other WABC-TV original streaming series.