Emma Corrin, Gen Z detective in FX's 'A Murder at the End of the World' | The Sitdown

NEW YORK (WABC) -- NEW YORK -- A new FX series on Hulu called, "A Murder at the End of the World," introduces us to a new kind of detective: a Gen Z detective who is a tech-savvy hacker.

The character is played by Emma Corrin, who many of us got to know first when they starred as Princess Diana in the series "The Crown."

I think the words "new" and "different" are the most over-used words in the English language when talking about new TV shows.

In fact, it's been said that "imitation is the sincerest form of television," so, when I find a series that actually does seem fresh, it's a cause for celebration, and right now I can't get enough of "A Murder at the End of the World."

Darby Hart is a different kind of sleuth, different enough to redefine a genre grown tired and stuck in the past.

"It's refreshing because she doesn't pretend to know what she's doing. A lot of the time she doesn't know what she's doing," Corrin said.

"A Murder at the End of the World" is streaming now on Hulu, which is run by Disney, the same parent company as ABC7.