15th annual 'Good Riddance Day' says goodbye to 2021 in Times Square

The 15th annual Good Riddance Day event was held in Times Square, as it is every December 28, offering people the opportunity to write down their most embarrassing moments, greatest failures, and biggest regrets from the year -- so they can be thrown into an incinerator.
As a result, participants can start fresh in 2022.
Flashback | COVID, politics highlight 2020 'Good Riddance Day'
Jonathan Bennett, co-host of the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration, led the event that featured an outdoor burn cage and paper made available for the public to record their bad memories on site before Bennett dropped them into the incinerator.
This year, people from around the world were also encouraged to participate virtually by sharing their Good Riddance Day memories in advance.
Submissions were then printed and burned during the official celebration.
Good Riddance Day is inspired by a Latin American tradition in which New Year's revelers stuffed dolls with objects representing bad memories before setting them on fire.
