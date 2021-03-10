Fire tears through Long Island home; at least 2 critically injured

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10394216" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A person found her body inside a vacant warehouse at the Fulton Fish Market and called 911.

GORDON HEIGHTS, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Fire tore through a home in Gordon Heights this morning, critically injuring at least two residents.The fire appeared to start in the basement of a home on Maple Lane just after 3 a.m. Wednesday.Video from NewsCopter 7 showed the badly damaged home.At least two residents were critically injured and taken to Stony Brook University Medical Center.Two other residents were also injured.----------