Fire tears through Long Island home; at least 2 critically injured

The fire appeared to start in the basement of a home on Maple Lane just after 3 a.m. Wednesday.
Video from NewsCopter 7 showed the badly damaged home.
At least two residents were critically injured and taken to Stony Brook University Medical Center.
Two other residents were also injured.
This developing story will be updated.
