Arts & Entertainment

Gordon Ramsay talks tackling season 3 of 'Uncharted' on National Geographic

By Jennifer Matarese
EMBED <>More Videos

Gordon Ramsay talks about season 3 of 'Uncharted'

NEW YORK -- The pandemic can't keep the summer of Gordon Ramsay down! Season three of "Uncharted" returns to National Geographic and Disney+.

In this ten-part third season, Ramsay is hitting the road and going to even more remote locations around the world.

The multi-Michelin-star chef and Ironman athlete feasts his way around the globe - risking life and limb in daring missions - in pursuit of culinary inspiration and edible excellence.

"It's been the most amazing journey but also the most humbling of these last 12 months," Ramsay said.

Under the guidance of local experts and food legends he meets along the way, Ramsay will partake in culinary customs, learn about delicious delicacies and taste fresh flavors unique to each region.

"You know, I thought I knew Texas, especially the south, but no, herding cattle with two talented teenage cowgirls and then just seeing their discipline and how hard they are working, you just think, wow this is incredible," Ramsay said.

Once he gathers his ingredients, Ramsay's tasked with joining another local top-notch chef to put on a multi-course meal of delicacies for the people who helped him gather those ingredients.

"I went into this cave to hunt a wild rattlesnake and my guide was a blind man and we're listening to the beat of the tail of the rattle to discover where they were," he said.

This season, you'll see Ramsay feast his way through Portugal, Croatia, Mexico, Texas, Maine, Puerto Rico, Iceland, the Smoky Mountains, Michigan, and Finland.

"I understood what an amazing chili was and done properly now, I'll taste anything, I need to, to get educated," Ramsay said.

Don't miss the third season premiere of "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted" on Monday, May 31 at 9/8c on National Geographic and it will be available the next day on Disney+.

After its Memorial Day premiere, the series will air weekly on Sundays at 9/8c, beginning on Sunday, June 6.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttravelcookingdisney+ streaming servicecooking chef
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Show More
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
More TOP STORIES News